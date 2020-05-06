No, Chicago Hasn’t Peaked Yet, But Officials Still Believe a Peak is Near

Chicago health officials say the city still has not reached a peak.

According to the Chicago Department of Public Health, the city is still seeing a rise in cases, but a peak could be near.

"We're still at the stage where we're flattening the curve. We're not yet coming down," CDPH Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said Wednesday.

Arwady said the city is still expected to peak in May, however.

"We are making progress, but we're far from out of the woods," Arwady said.

Chicago crossed a grim milestone earlier this week as deaths due to the coronavirus topped 1,000 citywide. So far, the city has reported more than 26,000 confirmed cases with 1,096 deaths since the pandemic began.

The city's Hispanic and black communities appear to have been hit hard by the virus, officials said Wednesday, noting a sharp increase in cases among the Latinx population.

The Chicago Department of Public Health has documented a surge in coronavirus cases in the city’s Latinx community, which now represents 37 percent of the city’s total cases, Mayor Lori Lightfoot said Wednesday.

"We are seeing a surge in cases among our Latinx residents," Mayor Lori Lightfoot said, adding that in the last month, numbers in the community have more than doubled.

Four weeks ago, the Latinx community represented 14% of cases and 19% of deaths. As of Wednesday, those numbers jumped to 37% and 25%, respectively.

In addition, ZIP codes with the highest number of cases in Chicago include many of the city's largely Hispanic neighborhoods.

Health officials attributed the surge due to an increase in testing and an adjustment for numbers that may have previously been underreported.

At the same time, more than 50% of the city's deaths are among black, non-Latinx residents, data showed.

"Nothing about this is OK," Lightfoot said. "And we can never allow ourselves to think that it is."

Arwady offered a glimmer of hope in the citywide numbers, however.

"At the beginning of the outbreak, we were seeing cases double every two, three, four days," she said, noting however that cases and deaths will likely continue to rise. "We're at the point where we're seeing doubling every 15 days."

Meanwhile, Illinois reported its deadliest day of the pandemic so far as the state begins reopening. State health officials reported a total of 176 fatalities Tuesday, lifting the state death toll to 2,838.

The increase in deaths is "the largest number of fatalities reported in a single 24-hour period," according to Dr. Ngozi Ezike, the director of the Illinois Department of Public Health.

The state also reported a total of 2,122 new infections among the 13,139 tests performed in the same 24 hours. The statewide total for confirmed cases now sits at 65,962, with 346,286 tests administered since the pandemic began.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Tuesday announced a five-phased reopening plan for Illinois, saying the state is already in the second phase of the plan with some locations nearing the third at the end of the month.

"We have to figure out how to live with COVID-19 until it can be vanquished – and to do so in a way that best supports our residents’ health and our healthcare systems, and saves the most lives," Pritzker said Tuesday. (Read more on the plan here.)