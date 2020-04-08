NJ Town Resorts to Talking Drones to Enforce Social Distancing

If you're violating the social distancing orders in Elizabeth, New Jersey, and you suddenly start hearing voices telling you to go home, it's not some odd symptom of COVID-19.

It's the mayor scolding you from a talking drone.

The city said Tuesday it has started using a fleet of five drones with voice and siren capabilities, on loan from manufacturer DJI, to patrol public areas and warn violators.

"These drones will be around the City with an automated message from the Mayor telling you to STOP gathering, disperse and go home," Elizabeth police wrote on Facebook. "Summonses HAVE AND WILL CONTINUE to be issued to those found in violation. Fines are up to $1000. You have been advised."

During Mayor Chris Bollwage daily COVID-19 Updates, he mentioned the Elizabeth Police Department implementing drones around the City of Elizabeth to help combat people not following social distancing.We have been using Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (Drones) since 2018, however, the new models are equipped with voice capabilities. We were able to secure 5 DJI Mavic 2 UAV, on loan through DJI's Public Safety Disaster Relief Program - thank you to Wayne Baker, the DJI Director of Public Safety Integration.

The idea of using drones to break up crowds during the virus-driven lockdown was popularized in China, where they were used aggressively to patrol public spaces and neighborhoods.

New Jersey is the second-most affected state in the country, with more than 44,000 cases of COVID-19 and over 1,200 deaths.

Elizabeth is one of the state's hardest-hit towns, with more than 1,200 confirmed cases. The town is also dealing with a serious outbreak at one of its nursing homes, where nearly two dozen people have died.