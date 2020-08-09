school

Nine People Test Positive for Coronavirus at Georgia School Captured in Viral Images

The school will close Monday and Tuesday for a deep cleaning, an official said

Jeffry W. Myers/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images

The Georgia high school captured in viral images last week that showed hallways packed with students will temporarily close after nine people at the school tested positive for COVID-19, the district's superintendent said in a letter Sunday.

The letter, from Paulding County School Superintendent Brian Otott to parents of North Paulding High School students, was obtained by NBC News. The letter didn't provide additional details about who contracted the disease or what their conditions are.

Students will use a "digital learning" model Monday and Tuesday while the school undergoes deep cleaning, the letter says. Otott says the number of cases could increase if pending tests also return positive results.

Coronavirus Pandemic

Full coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak and how it impacts you

coronavirus 6 hours ago

Hollywood's COVID Pandemic Disruption Storyline Desperately Needs a Rewrite

Ireland 6 hours ago

Ireland Has a New Coronavirus Fear: Americans on Vacation

The school will alert parents Tuesday night whether in-person classes will resume.

School officials didn't return a request for comment Sunday.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

This article tagged under:

schoolcoronavirusgeorgia
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us