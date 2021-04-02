New Mass Vaccination Sites in Kane and Will Counties: The Latest Illinois Vaccine Updates

Illinois will open two new mass vaccination sites in Kane and Will counties Friday, marking the latest of several new openings this week.

Whether you're looking for a vaccine, waiting for your turn, hoping to help loved ones or just trying to make sense of it all, here's a breakdown of the latest vaccine news from across the state.

Kane County and Will County to Open Mass Vaccination Sites in Aurora, Joliet Friday

Kane County and Will County are slated to open new mass vaccination sites in Aurora and Joliet Friday, part of four mass vaccination sites opening to all eligible Illinois residents in the Chicago area this week.

According to the governor's office, the new vaccination sites include:

Former Carson Pirie Scott, located at 970 North Lake St., Aurora in Kane County. Details here.

Former Toys R Us, located at 3128 Voyager Lane, Joliet in Will County. Details here.

2 Mass Vaccination Sites to Open in Chicago Next Week, Including 1 Near Wrigley Field

Two new mass vaccination sites - one at Chicago State University and a second just outside Wrigley Field - are set to open in Chicago next week, officials announced Tuesday. Details here.

Kendall County COVID Vaccine Eligibility Expands to Anyone Who Lives or Works in County

The Kendall County Health Department on Thursday announced that anyone who lives or works in the county will now be eligible for the coronavirus vaccine.

"The Health Department is excited to announce that we are opening our clinic to anyone that lives or works in Kendall County," the health department wrote on Facebook. "We are no longer following a 'phased' approach." Details here.

Vice President Kamala Harris Makes First Official Trip to Chicago Next Week

Vice President Kamala Harris will travel to Chicago next week in her first official trip since she was sworn into office. Harris will arrive in the city on Tuesday, primarily focusing on COVID-19 vaccine equity, according to a statement from her office.

Lake County Opens New Mass Vaccination Site in Waukegan Thursday

Lake County is set to open its new mass vaccination site Thursday in Waukegan, one of several new sites launching in Chicago suburbs this week. The site will be located at the community based testing center at 102 W. Water Street and all eligible Illinois residents can book appointments, regardless of where they live. Details here.

Aurora Launches Pop-Up Mass Vaccination Site at Fox Valley Mall Thursday

Aurora is set to begin the month of April by launching a new mass vaccination site at the Fox Valley Mall.

The first event at the new site, which will operate as a pop-up site, for now, will focus on equity and offer the first dose of the Moderna vaccine to 1,000 people registered through Black Vax Aurora, Latin Vax Aurora, and the new Indian Vax Aurora outreach efforts. Details here.

Danville, Quincy and More: These Illinois COVID Vaccine Sites Are Open to Anyone 16 or 18-Plus

Following an announcement from the state last week, a number of Illinois counties are now offering vaccinations to any state resident 16 and older.

Jackson County in southern Illinois, Adams County in western Illinois, and Vermilion County in eastern Illinois, among others, have expanded eligibility requirements as the state's health department allowed regions experiencing a decline in vaccine demand to open up further. Here's a full list.

Lake County Fairgrounds Expands COVID Vaccine Eligibility to Phase 1B Plus

The Lake County Fairgrounds vaccination site expanded COVID-19 vaccine availability this week to those eligible in Phase 1B Plus, which includes additional underlying health conditions, the health department announced. Anyone who lives or works in Lake County can register in the AllVax Portal located here. Appointments can also be made by calling (847) 377-8130.

Once you get your coronavirus vaccine, you’re often given a COVID-19 vaccination record card, with the CDC logo in the upper right corner. Both Staples and Office Depot are offering to laminate vaccination cards for free, but some are asking if sealing the card in plastic is too permanent. Read more here.

Will County Expands COVID Vaccine Eligibility to Phase 1B-Plus

Will County has now entered Phase 1B-Plus of its COVID vaccine rollout, the county's health department announced Tuesday.

Health officials said that between Tuesday and April 12, when the state is expected to make all residents 16 and older eligible, vaccine appointments can by those who currently qualifies under state guidelines. Details here.

Rapid Response Vaccination Teams Being Sent to 5 Illinois Counties

The state announced Friday that it is sending "Rapid Response Vaccination Teams" to five counties where epidemiologists "have determined there is a need to administer doses quickly to blunt increasing trends," IDPH said. Those teams will administer single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccinations to residents on top of what the counties are already allocated.

The counties are: Carroll, Ogle, Boone, Lee and Whiteside. Details on doses and how to make an appointment can be found here.

For a look at how to sign-up for vaccinations in Illinois click here.