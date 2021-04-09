New Appointments Coming for Any Resident 16 and Older: Latest Illinois Vaccine Updates

Thousands of new vaccine appointments will be released for four suburban mass vaccination sites, the first-such release that will allow residents 16 years of age and older to book appointments as the state expands eligibility next week.

Whether you're looking for a vaccine, waiting for your turn, hoping to help loved ones or just trying to make sense of it all, here's a breakdown of the latest vaccine news from across the state.

Cook County to Release 15K 1st Dose Appointments as Eligibility Expands

Cook County Health officials will release approximately 15,000 single and first-dose COVID-19 vaccine appointments Friday for residents 16 years of age and older.

The appointments will be for the week of April 12 and will be released at 12 p.m. for four locations: Forest Park, South Suburban College, Triton Park and Tinley Park. Details here.

Aurora to Release Appointments Friday for Next Mass Vaccination Clinic

Aurora will release new COVID vaccine appointments Friday for any city resident age 16 and older ahead of the city's next mass vaccination clinic, set for Tuesday.

The clinic will be held at the pop-up vaccination center in the Fox Valley Mall. The first 2,500 to sign-up will be eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine. The sign-up website opens at 2 p.m. Friday.

COVID Vaccine Eligibility to Expand in Illinois Beginning Monday

Monday marks the day Illinois will expand COVID vaccine eligibility to any resident age 16 and older. Chicago will not be joining the state on Monday, but officials said the city aims to join by April 19.

Illinois to Release 150K Vaccine Appointments as Eligibility Expands Next Week

Illinois plans to release 150,000 new first-dose COVID vaccine appointments for next week as eligibility expands in the state to include any state residents 16 and older, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Thursday.

The appointments, which Pritzker said will be released "in the coming days," will be for vaccinations at any of the 11 state-supported mass vaccination sites and area pharmacies. Read more here.

What Makes You More Likely to Get Side Effects From COVID Vaccine?

Side effects are possible after receiving either one or two doses of any of the three coronavirus vaccines currently being administered in the U.S., but not everyone experiences them.

So what makes someone more likely to experience them than others?

Illinois Opens Thousands of Johnson & Johnson COVID Vaccine Appointments in Aurora

Kane County's mass COVID vaccination site in Aurora has opened thousands of new appointments, specifically for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, officials announced Wednesday.

The appointments are available for vaccinations being conducted Friday through Sunday as well as next Tuesday for all eligible Illinois residents. The state is expected to expand eligibility Monday to include any resident 16 and older.



Kankakee, Livingston Counties to Host Johnson & Johnson COVID Vaccination Events

Six Illinois counties, including Kankakee and Livingston counties, will participate in a rural vaccination program this week, with the aim of fully vaccinating 8,000 residents in predominately rural areas.

According to a press release from Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s office, the program will feature mobile vaccination teams heading to the six different counties to administer the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Here are the six counties participating.

Elk Grove Village to Host Vaccine Clinic for Residents 16 and Older

Elk Grove Village plans to host a vaccine clinic for all village residents 16 and older next week, officials said.

The village will offer appointments, though vaccine quantity is limited, to be administered on April 14 at an unspecified location. The village said it has set up a call center to handle registration, which will operated from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. "or until all appointments have been booked." To make an appointment, call (847) 357-4275.

New Mass COVID Vaccination Site Open in Kane County

A new mass COVID vaccination site is launching in Elgin Wednesday, open to all eligible Illinois residents, with the capacity to administer hundreds of doses of vaccine each day. Vaccinations are by appointment only. Appointments can be booked at kanevax.org or by calling 855-4-KaneVax (855-452-6382).

Peoria, McLean Counties to Receive Additional COVID Vaccines, Resources Amid Surge in Cases

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s office announced Tuesday that six Illinois counties, including Peoria and McLean counties, will receive additional doses of the coronavirus vaccine, along with other resources as COVID cases surge in several parts of the state. Those Johnson & Johnson vaccine doses will be delivered by “rapid response vaccination teams,” comprised of members of the Illinois National Guard and other health professionals. More info here.

Chicago COVID Vaccine Eligibility Will Open to All Adults by Biden's April 19 Deadline

Chicago will open COVID vaccine eligibility to all residents age 16 and older by President Joe Biden's deadline on April 19, Mayor Lori Lightfoot said Tuesday.

"We will meet that deadline," Lightfoot said at a news conference following Vice President Kamala Harris' visit to a mass vaccination site in Chicago. Read more here.

More Than 80 Illinois Counties Have Opened COVID Vaccine Eligibility to All Residents 16 and Older

More than 80 counties in Illinois have expanded COVID vaccine eligibility to all state residents 16 years and older, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. Here's a full list

Wrigley Field, Chicago State University Mass Vaccination Sites Opened Monday

Beginning Monday, city residents eligible under Phase 1C of the city's COVID vaccine rollout will be able to get vaccinated at Chicago State University or the American Airlines Conference Center at Gallagher Way next to Wrigley Field.

Appointments at the CSU site can be made at the city's website, but are currently only available to residents of the following ZIP codes: 60617, 60619, 60620, 60621, 60628, 60633, 60636, 60643, 60649, 60655 and 60827. Appointments for the Gallagher Way site - open to all eligible Chicagoans - will appear on the ZocDoc scheduling platform when available. Read more here.

Can You Take Tylenol, Ibuprofen With the COVID Vaccine?

Whether preparing for the COVID-19 vaccine or enduring side effects, officials provided guidance on taking various over-the-counter medications.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends people talk to their doctors about taking over-the-counter medicines like ibuprofen, acetaminophen, aspirin, or antihistamines, for any pain and discomfort after getting vaccinated. The CDC does not recommend, however, that people take such over-the-counter medications or antihistamines to prevent side effects prior to receiving the coronavirus vaccine. Read more here.

Kendall County COVID Vaccine Eligibility Expands to Anyone Who Lives or Works in County

The Kendall County Health Department on Thursday announced that anyone who lives or works in the county will now be eligible for the coronavirus vaccine.

"The Health Department is excited to announce that we are opening our clinic to anyone that lives or works in Kendall County," the health department wrote on Facebook. "We are no longer following a 'phased' approach." Details here.

COVID Vaccine Side Effects: Why Do Some Get Them and What Does it Mean?

Side effects are possible after receiving either one or two doses of any of the three coronavirus vaccines currently being administered in the U.S., but not everyone experiences them. So what causes the side effects and what does it mean if you get them when others don't?

Here's what you should know.

Getting Your Second Dose of the COVID Vaccine? Here's What You Should Know

If you're awaiting your second shot of the coronavirus vaccine, chances are you've got some questions. What are the side effects and when are you likely going to experience them? How long do you have to wait until you are fully vaccinated?

Here's a look at what you should know.

Lake County Fairgrounds Expands COVID Vaccine Eligibility to Phase 1B Plus

The Lake County Fairgrounds vaccination site expanded COVID-19 vaccine availability last week to those eligible in Phase 1B Plus, which includes additional underlying health conditions, the health department announced. Anyone who lives or works in Lake County can register in the AllVax Portal located here. Appointments can also be made by calling (847) 377-8130.

Laminate It? Carry It? What You Should Do With Your Vaccination Record Card

Once you get your coronavirus vaccine, you’re often given a COVID-19 vaccination record card, with the CDC logo in the upper right corner. Both Staples and Office Depot are offering to laminate vaccination cards for free, but some are asking if sealing the card in plastic is too permanent. Read more here.

Will County Expands COVID Vaccine Eligibility to Phase 1B-Plus

Will County has now entered Phase 1B-Plus of its COVID vaccine rollout, the county's health department announced last week.

Health officials said that between Tuesday and April 12, when the state is expected to make all residents 16 and older eligible, vaccine appointments can by those who currently qualifies under state guidelines. Details here.

Rapid Response Vaccination Teams Being Sent to 5 Illinois Counties

The state announced Friday that it is sending "Rapid Response Vaccination Teams" to five counties where epidemiologists "have determined there is a need to administer doses quickly to blunt increasing trends," IDPH said. Those teams will administer single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccinations to residents on top of what the counties are already allocated.

The counties are: Carroll, Ogle, Boone, Lee and Whiteside. Details on doses and how to make an appointment can be found here.

For a look at how to sign-up for vaccinations in Illinois click here.