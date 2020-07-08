Nearly 1,000 New Coronavirus Cases, 36 Additional Deaths Reported in Illinois Wednesday

After several days of declining positive test results, the state of Illinois reported nearly 1,000 new cases of coronavirus and 36 additional deaths on Wednesday.

In all, 980 new cases were confirmed by state health officials, bringing the statewide total of confirmed cases during the pandemic to 149,432.

According to the Department of Public Health, the 36 additional deaths Wednesday brings the state’s confirmed fatality count to 7,099 since the pandemic began.

The state has continued to aggressively expand testing availability, and reported 32,742 new tests on Wednesday, bumping up the statewide total to 1,842,576.

Even with the uptick in numbers, state health officials are confirming positive trends in cases and testing capabilities. According to Gov. J.B. Pritzker, the state’s positive test results are down more than 70 percent since hitting their peak earlier this year, and hospitalizations due to the virus are also down 70 percent statewide.

The seven-day positivity rate remains at 2.5 percent, according to Pritzker.