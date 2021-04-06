More Wrigley Field COVID Vaccine Appointments to Be Released Tuesday, Alderman Says

More COVID vaccine appointments for the new Wrigley Field mass vaccination site will be released Tuesday morning, a Chicago alderman said.

Ald. Michele Smith tweeted Monday evening that appointments for the site would open at 9 a.m. on Tuesday. Smith, who represents the 43rd Ward, did not detail how many appointments would be released.

Get the answer to your most-asked COVID vaccine questions on our mobile NBC 5 Chicago app. Download it here for iOS or Android.

More appointments at the Wrigley Field vaccination site will open TOMORROW at 9am: https://t.co/T8KEqWea7G — Ald. Michele Smith (@AldermanSmith43) April 5, 2021

Appointments can be booked on the ZocDoc scheduling platform.

The new site is located at the American Airlines Conference Center at Gallagher Way next to Wrigley Field. It launched Monday, open to all Chicago residents eligible under Phases 1A, 1B or 1C of the city's COVID vaccine rollout.

For a complete look at who's eligible in Chicago's Phase 1C, click here.

The city said in announcing the site that a limited number of appointments will be posted to Zocdoc each week, advising residents to check the platform regularly. The site will administer the two-dose Pfizer vaccine, officials say.

Those who schedule appointments will need to bring proof of residency, such as a driver’s license, Illinois ID card, REAL ID, City Key Card, library card, postmarked letter, utility bill, voter registration confirmation, Consular ID (Matricula Consular), or another form of identification. A complete list of eligible documents is available at Chicago.gov/COVIDVax.

The vaccination site near Wrigley Field is operated by Advocate Aurora Health and expects to have the capacity to administer approximately 2,000 doses a day.

For a complete look at where and how you can make an appointment in Illinois or where you can receive vaccine information for your area, click here.