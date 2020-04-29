More Than 600 New Cases Lift Indiana’s Coronavirus Total Over 17,000

Indiana officials reported 605 new cases of coronavirus Wednesday, lifting the statewide total since the pandemic began above 17,000.

According to data released Wednesday, the total number of cases across the state sits at 17,182.

Indiana officials also reported 63 additional deaths as a result of the virus. The state’s death toll now sits at 964, though health officials noted an additional 101 "probable deaths."

"Probable deaths are those for which a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms but for which no positive test is on record," the Indiana Department of Public Health said in a statement.

As of Wednesday, 91,550 tests have been reported to the state's health department, up from 87,181 on Tuesday.

Marion County remains the hardest hit county in the state, with 5,295 cases and 305 deaths reported as of Tuesday. Lake County has reported 1,786 cases of the virus and 81 deaths.

The state remains under a stay-at-home order through May 1.