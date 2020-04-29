Coronavirus Indiana

More Than 600 New Cases Lift Indiana’s Coronavirus Total Over 17,000

Marion County remains the hardest hit county in the state

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Indiana officials reported 605 new cases of coronavirus Wednesday, lifting the statewide total since the pandemic began above 17,000.

According to data released Wednesday, the total number of cases across the state sits at 17,182.

Indiana officials also reported 63 additional deaths as a result of the virus. The state’s death toll now sits at 964, though health officials noted an additional 101 "probable deaths."

Local

coronavirus 28 mins ago

Read the Second Lawsuit Over Pritzker’s Stay-at-Home Order

coronavirus 38 mins ago

Watch: Man Hilariously Recreates CTA Commute at Home

"Probable deaths are those for which a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms but for which no positive test is on record," the Indiana Department of Public Health said in a statement.

As of Wednesday, 91,550 tests have been reported to the state's health department, up from 87,181 on Tuesday.

Marion County remains the hardest hit county in the state, with 5,295 cases and 305 deaths reported as of Tuesday. Lake County has reported 1,786 cases of the virus and 81 deaths.  

The state remains under a stay-at-home order through May 1.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Coronavirus Indiana
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us