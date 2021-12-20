Moderna Says Booster Works Against Omicron in Tests, Raises Antibodies 37-Fold

Moderna said Monday its COVID-19 booster does appear to provide protection against the omicron variant that is currently surging across the world.

In an announcement early Monday, the drug company said preliminary data from lab testing found the version of its booster currently in use in the United States and elsewhere provided increased antibody levels to neutralize the virus. But it also found that a double dose of the booster shot provided a much greater increase in those levels.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

The news is the latest sign that booster shots are an effective way to protect against the new variant, which has driven a rapid increase in case numbers since first emerging last month.

The drug company said its currently FDA-approved 50 microgram booster was found to increase neutralizing antibody levels against omicron 37-fold compared to pre-boost levels. Meanwhile, it found that a 100 microgram booster dose gave an 83-fold increase in neutralizing antibody levels.

The company said it would still be working to develop an omicron-specific booster, however, with the shot expected to advance into clinical trials in early 2022.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com here.

The CDC is urging people 50 and older to get a COVID booster vaccine after the FDA has given their approval for the use of booster doses of both the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines for everyone over 18. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s director signed off on boosters for all adults late Friday.