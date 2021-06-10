Moderna Files for FDA Authorization for COVID-19 Vaccine Use in Teens

Moderna on Thursday filed for emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration to use its COVID-19 vaccine in adolescents ages 12 to 17, NBC News reports.
If cleared by the FDA, it will become the second Covid-19 vaccine available in the United States for teens under 18 along with Pfizer-BioNTech's vaccine, which was authorized for adolescents ages 12 to 15 in May.
Moderna said in May that results from its clinical trial among children ages 12 to 17 showed its two-dose mRNA vaccine to be safe and highly effective. The trial included more than 3,700 participants.
Moderna's vaccine for adults 18 and older has been administered in the U.S. since December.