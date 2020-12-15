Midwest Governors Release Holiday Message, Urge Residents to Avoid Travel Amid Pandemic

The governors of seven Midwestern states, including Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb and Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, joined together to send a holiday message to their constituents, urging them to enjoy the holiday season while taking precautions amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Pritzker, Holcomb and Evers were joined by Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine in producing the video message, urging residents to “reconsider” holiday travel amid the pandemic.

The full message reads:

“This may be the most difficult time yet in our struggle with COVID-19, especially with the holidays approaching. Until the vaccine is available to everyone and until we eradicate this virus once and for all, we must continue working to protect one another,” the governors said. “The science is settled: The best way we can protect our frontline workers and slow the spread of this virus is to double down on mask wearing, social distancing, and washing hands frequently. If you are planning to travel or gather with other households for the holidays – we urge you to reconsider. Just one infection can cause an outbreak in your community, which could overwhelm our hospitals and put you and your loved ones at risk. We owe it to the brave men and women serving on the front lines of this pandemic to do our part and be smart this holiday season.”

According to a press release, a similar video was released ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, urging residents to limit the sizes of their gatherings and to avoid unnecessary travel.