Masks No Longer Required at O'Hare and Midway, Chicago Department of Aviation Says

After a judge in Florida overturned a federal mask mandate on public transit and in airports, Chicago officials announced Tuesday that facial coverings will no longer be required at the city’s airports.

According to the statement from the Chicago Department of Aviation, masks will no longer be required at O’Hare and Midway airports, effective immediately.

“In order to align with recent changes in state and federal guidelines, the Chicago Department of Aviation will no longer require masks at O’Hare and Midway International Airports,” officials said.

Officials are still encouraging passengers to wear masks in airports, and to extend courtesy to those who decide to do so.

“Please be kind and courteous to fellow passengers as we continue to welcome folks back to Chicago’s airports,” the statement read.

Originally it was unclear whether the two airports would continue to require masks after a federal judge in Florida overturned a mandate that required facial coverings for passengers on airplanes and in airports.

After the Transportation Security Administration announced that they would no longer enforce a mask mandate, most major airlines in the United States announced that they would not require facial coverings on their aircraft.

Now, passengers will not be required to wear masks in terminals either, at least in Chicago.

The Chicago transit Authority, Metra and South Shore Line have all announced that they will recommend, but not require, passengers to wear masks. Uber drivers and riders will also no longer be required to wear masks, officials said.