Map: Your Chance of Encountering the Coronavirus at an Event This Thanksgiving

The best way to avoid spreading or contracting the coronavirus this holiday season is to stay home, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But despite the warning from public health officials, millions of Americans are traveling this week to visit family for Thanksgiving, potentially heading into hotspots.

The Transportation Safety Administration reported screening over three million travelers at U.S. airport security checkpoints over the weekend, the highest number of passengers since the start of the pandemic. It comes as new cases of the virus in the U.S. have rocketed to all-time highs, averaging more than 170,000 per day, and deaths have soared to over 1,500 a day, the highest level since the spring. The virus is blamed for more than a quarter-million deaths in the U.S. and over 12 million confirmed infections.

Experts have warned the coronavirus’ third wave may build momentum during the holiday season, starting with Thanksgiving and continuing with Christmas and New Year's Eve as people gather indoors due to colder weather.

It's forcing many Americans to face a risk calculation: cancel travel plans at the last minute or blow off recommendations and socialize anyways.

Depending on where you are, your chances of encountering someone who has COVID-19 at an event, such as a family gathering, differ greatly.

Your Chances of Encountering the Coronavirus at an Event This Thanksgiving

This map, based on a model by researchers at the Georgia Institute of Technology, uses real-time data to show the risk of attending an event given its size and location. The risk level refers to the probability of encountering at least one COVID-19 positive individual, and the model assumes there are at least five times more cases than are being reported.

Researchers at the Georgia Institute of Technology built a model over the summer that uses real-time data to show the risk of attending an event given its size and location.

While a person may only have a 40% chance of encountering at least one COVID-19 positive individual at a 10-person event in New York City, that probability jumps to over 90% in many counties in North Dakota right now.

The model assumes there are at least five times more cases than are being reported, although it may be higher in places with less available testing. The researchers recommend several measures to reduce spread, including wearing a mask, social distancing and gathering outdoors in small groups.