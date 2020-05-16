Manteno Veterans’ Home Reports 3rd Coronavirus-Related Death

As test results continue to roll in from Illinois’ four state-run veterans’ homes, the facility in suburban Manteno has reported its third coronavirus-related fatality.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, three residents at the facility have now passed away due to coronavirus-complications. A total of 63 residents at the facility have tested positive for the virus.

Earlier this week, Illinois officials announced that all staff and residents at the state’s four veterans’ homes have been tested for coronavirus. Manteno has by far the largest outbreak of the illness, with officials there saying that all residents who have tested positive for the virus have been put into isolation to help contain the spread of the illness.

In Anna, five of the 51 residents of the facility have tested positive for COVID-19 as of Wednesday afternoon, with no positive tests reported among staff members. At the LaSalle facility, one resident has tested positive, but no other tests have been reported.

In downstate Quincy, officials are still awaiting the test results of nearly 300 residents and more than 50 staff members, but have not received any positive tests among the residents and staff whose tests have already been recorded.