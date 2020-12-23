coronavirus

Man Who Fell Ill on United Flight From Florida Died of COVID-19, Coroner Confirms

Isaias Hernandez, 69, suffered from a deadly case of "acute respiratory failure" and COVID-19, Louisiana officials said on Tuesday

United Airlines Boeing 777-200.
Getty Images

COVID-19 caused the death of a traveler who fell ill aboard a flight from Florida to California last week, Louisiana authorities said Tuesday.

Jefferson Parish coroners listed "acute respiratory failure" and "COVID-19" as causes of death for Isaias Hernandez, a 69-year-old Los Angeles resident, NBC News reports.

Hernandez had been aboard a westbound United Airlines flight from Orlando to Los Angeles last Monday. After falling ill, two fellow travelers — a nurse and EMT — performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation on him, witnesses said.

Coronavirus Pandemic

Full coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak and how it impacts you

vaccine 33 mins ago

‘Slower Than Expected': COVID-19 Vaccines Not Being Given as Quickly as Projected

2 hours ago

Studies Find Having COVID-19 May Protect Against Reinfection

The flight was diverted to New Orleans and Hernandez died that night at a hospital in Kenner, Louisiana, according to the coroner's report.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

This article tagged under:

coronavirusCaliforniaFloridaUNITED AIRLINES
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us