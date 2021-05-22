Man Survives 7-Month Battle Against COVID-19 and Meets 3-Month-Old Son for First Time

A California man was discharged from the hospital after being there for more than seven months due to complications of COVID-19.

He lost a leg, but he is grateful to be home with his family.

Cheers and tears of joy were heard as 31-year-old Carnell Hampton was discharged from Providence Saint Joseph Hospital in Orange.

“When I was coming down the hallway, I'm like telling myself you’re not going to cry, not today!”

Hampton was on his 208th day, more than seven months, in the hospital.

He was admitted last August with extreme fatigue.

“I was just weak. I couldn't get out of bed,” he said.

The Orange County man spent two weeks on a respirator, but he also suffered from kidney issues and pneumonia.

“They called my lady, to let her know I have a fifty percent chance of living and let her come to the hospital to see me just in case I didn't make it,” he said.

Hampton fought hard, battling an infection in his feet that eventually cost him his right leg.

“I just told them pretty much, I'm ready for the amputation because I was ready to get back home to my kids and my lady,” he stated.

There were tears of joy as he was finally able to have that reunion with two-year-old Carter and three-month-old Nathan, who was born while dad was fighting for his life in the hospital.

“We video chatted with each other the day of the birth, so I was on a video call on the birthday,” he said laughing.

Now he’ll start rehab and eventually be fitted for a prosthetic, but he’s just thankful to have his life back.

“It can go either way, so I'm glad I was strong enough to overcome it and wake up and still be here.”