Man Dies After Being Stabbed in Neck Near Magnificent Mile

A man has died after he was stabbed in the neck during a physical altercation near Chicago's Magnificent Mile on Tuesday evening.

According to police, the stabbing occurred in the first block of West Ohio at approximately 7:46 p.m.

The man was stabbed in the neck during a physical altercation with another individual, police said. He was able to flag down officers near the Burberry store in the 600 block of North Michigan Avenue.

The man was then transported to Northwestern Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

No suspects are in custody, and the investigation is in its early stages.

We will update this story with more details as they become available.