Lysol Maker: Please Don’t Ingest or Inject Our Product to Treat Coronavirus

The maker of Lysol disinfectants has a stern warning: Please don't ingest its products to try and treat the coronavirus.

"As a global leader in health and hygiene products, we must be clear that under no circumstance should our disinfectant products be administered into the human body (through injection, ingestion or any other route)," British consumer goods company Reckitt Benckiser said in a statement Friday, taking the extra step of bolding the phrase "under no circumstance" in their release.

The company was prompted to issue the unusual advisory by a suggestion President Donald Trump made at his Thursday news conference. The president, addressing the power of disinfectants to kill the virus on surfaces, suggested looking into whether they could be injected to treat the virus as well.

Doctors and other health experts quickly and roundly condemned the president's idea.

Earlier this week, the CDC said calls to poison control centers nationwide related to household cleaners and disinfectants rose 20 percent in the first quarter over a year earlier. The agency suggested there could be a link between increased public demand for virus-fighting cleaners and the spike in poisonings.