LIVE: Pritzker to Give Coronavirus Update at 2:30 P.M. as Illinois Prepares for Phase 4

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker is set to deliver a coronavirus update as the state prepares for the potential start of phase four at the end of the week.

Pritzker, who ended his daily COVID-19 press briefings after the state entered its third phase of reopening last month, is set to speak at 2:30 p.m. CST. (Watch live in the player above)

Chicago is set to enter phase four of its reopening plan Friday, easing restrictions even further and allowing larger gatherings to take place.

Illinois began phase three of its reopening plan on May 29. That meant the earliest the state could enter the fourth phase was June 26.

Phase four of the "Restore Illinois" plan allows for the reopening or expansion of several industries, including indoor dining at restaurants, health and fitness, movies and theaters, museums and zoos and more. This next phase also increases the size of gatherings that are allowed from 10 people to a maximum of 50 people.

All four regions of Illinois are on track to enter phase four on Friday, Pritzker's office said, with the state's average 7-day case positivity rate falling to 2.5 percent as of Saturday.

The governor released detailed guidelines this week for each industry as restrictions are set to loosen further.

Tuesday's press conference marks one of the first coronavirus-specific press conferences the governor has held since ending his daily briefings on May 29. At that time, he had discussed the pandemic in the state for 82 days straight.

He has since appeared at numerous events and marches in the city and taken questions from reporters.