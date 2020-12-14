Lightfoot Calls First COVID-19 Vaccines in Chicago ‘A Moment for History'

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot says that Tuesday will be a moment “for history,” as the first doses of a new coronavirus vaccine will be administered in the city and in other communities around the state of Illinois.

On Tuesday, the first doses of the vaccine will be given to healthcare workers at Chicago’s Loretto Hospital, the latest chapter in one of the most remarkable medical advances in modern history, and Lightfoot says that it will be a historic moment.

Tomorrow the first Chicagoans will be vaccinated. This is a moment for history and a moment of hope. pic.twitter.com/85TaTdpBwQ — Mayor Lori Lightfoot (@chicagosmayor) December 15, 2020

“Tomorrow the first Chicagoans will be vaccinated. This is a moment for history and a moment of hope,” she said. “Though we still have a long way to go, I want to extend my deep and heartfelt thanks on behalf of our city to the many scientists, researchers and other medical staff who made this moment possible.

“You are not only saving lives, but you are putting our entire world back on track,” she added.

A COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer, approved by the FDA for emergency use last week, arrived in Illinois on Monday. Healthcare workers in Chicago and other hard-hit areas will receive the vaccine first, then residents and staff at congregant care facilities will be next in line.

As more vaccine doses become available, the city and surrounding suburbs will ramp up the distribution of the treatment, making it available in a wide variety of locations.

Those plans will be announced at a future date, officials say.