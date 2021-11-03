Coronavirus Pandemic

Life Expectancy Fell Sharply in the US Last Year Among High-Income Countries

Russia was the only country that had a steeper drop in 2020, a study of death date spanning several continents found

Empty hospital bed.
Getty Images

The United States had the second-steepest decline in life expectancy among high-income countries last year during the pandemic, according to a study of death data spanning several continents

The only country studied that saw a starker overall trend was Russia.

The study, published Wednesday in The BMJ (formerly the British Medical Journal), assessed premature death in 37 countries, comparing observed life expectancy in 2020 with what would have been expected for the year based on historical trends from 2005-2019. Life expectancy dropped in 31 of these countries during the pandemic. 

The U.S. trend was among the worst. 

