Lack of Oversight and Transparency Leave Amazon Employees in the Dark on Covid-19

On the evening of Sunday, Aug. 9, workers at the MKE1 Amazon fulfillment center in Kenosha, Wisconsin, received an alert from the company via text message: More of their colleagues had tested positive for the coronavirus and they needed to maintain social distancing. They’d received about three of these notifications a week in the preceding four weeks.

The next day, the National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for the county. Managers ushered hundreds of employees into windowless rooms where they huddled shoulder to shoulder for half an hour, waiting for the storm to pass.

“They were just shoving people into the breakrooms, easily over 200 in each one,” one current employee said through tears. She spoke on the condition of anonymity because Amazon workers are not allowed to speak to the press. “They didn’t have a plan. There was no social distancing, none whatsoever,” she said.

But if that half-hour in a packed room led to additional Covid-19 cases among her co-workers, she has no idea. The local health authorities don’t appear to know either. The company declined to provide data about the total number of cases in the warehouse despite repeated requests by health department officials, according to over 700 pages of internal correspondence from the Kenosha County Division of Health obtained by NBC News under Wisconsin state public records law.

Kenosha County’s health director, Dr. Jen Freiheit, described Amazon as “less than easy to work with” in an email sent to a colleague in May, referring to efforts to find out how many workers had tested positive for Covid-19.

Amazon’s lack of transparency, combined with the lack of federal protections for U.S. workers who contract infectious diseases in the workplace, make it almost impossible to track the spread of Covid-19 at one of America’s largest employers during a coronavirus-led boom in online retail. This has left some of its 500,000 warehouse workers at its 110 U.S. fulfillment centers — deemed essential during lockdown — attempting to fill the information gap.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com