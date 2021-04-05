Six Illinois counties, including Kankakee and Livingston counties, will participate in a rural vaccination program this week, with the aim of fully vaccinating 8,000 residents in predominately rural areas.

According to a press release from Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s office, the program will feature mobile vaccination teams heading to the six different counties to administer the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

“Our Rural Vaccination Program is seeing extraordinary results in its first weeks, and I’m thrilled to see this program expand to additional counties,” Pritzker said in a statement. “These sites bring thousands of doses directly into the community, reducing transportation barriers and ensuring residents in all corners of Illinois have access to this life-saving vaccine.”

Appointments for the vaccination events will be prioritized for county residents, with local health departments getting assistance from members of the Illinois National Guard, according to the release.

Here are the six counties participating:

Date Location Appointment Eligibility Doses Available April

5-7 Kankakee County https://www.kankakeehealth.org/ Age 18+ 2,100 April 6 Vermilion County https://vchd.org/

Age 18+ 1,000 April

8-9

Livingston County https://events.juvare.com/IL-IDPH/96383173-6c46-4375-84f7-a6ed3440d78b/



Age 18+ 1,200 April

9-10 Coles County https://www.co.coles.il.us/cchd/index.html

Age 18+ 2,000 April

11 -12 DeWitt County https://www.dewittpiatthealth.com/

(217)935-3427 ext. 2112

Age 18+ 1,200 April 12 White County tinyurl.com/EHDVaccine

(618) 273-3326

Age 18+ 700

More information can be found on the state’s coronavirus response website.