coronavirus vaccine illinois

Kankakee, Livingston Counties to Host Johnson & Johnson COVID Vaccination Events

Four other Illinois counties will also host events, with the Illinois National Guard helping to administer the shots

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Six Illinois counties, including Kankakee and Livingston counties, will participate in a rural vaccination program this week, with the aim of fully vaccinating 8,000 residents in predominately rural areas.

According to a press release from Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s office, the program will feature mobile vaccination teams heading to the six different counties to administer the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Get the answer to your most-asked COVID vaccine questions on our mobile NBC 5 Chicago app. Download it here for iOS or Android.

“Our Rural Vaccination Program is seeing extraordinary results in its first weeks, and I’m thrilled to see this program expand to additional counties,” Pritzker said in a statement. “These sites bring thousands of doses directly into the community, reducing transportation barriers and ensuring residents in all corners of Illinois have access to this life-saving vaccine.”

Local

coronavirus wisconsin 14 mins ago

COVID Vaccinations Open to Everyone 16 and Up in Wisconsin

illinois coronavirus outbreak 15 mins ago

Rural Illinois Bar Opening Prompted Outbreak of 46 COVID Cases

Appointments for the vaccination events will be prioritized for county residents, with local health departments getting assistance from members of the Illinois National Guard, according to the release.

Here are the six counties participating:

DateLocationAppointment  EligibilityDoses Available
April
5-7		Kankakee Countyhttps://www.kankakeehealth.org/  Age 18+2,100
April 6Vermilion Countyhttps://vchd.org/
Age 18+		1,000
April
8-9
Livingston County		https://events.juvare.com/IL-IDPH/96383173-6c46-4375-84f7-a6ed3440d78b/

Age 18+		1,200
April
9-10		Coles Countyhttps://www.co.coles.il.us/cchd/index.html
Age 18+		2,000
April
11 -12		DeWitt Countyhttps://www.dewittpiatthealth.com/
(217)935-3427 ext. 2112
Age 18+		1,200
April 12White Countytinyurl.com/EHDVaccine
(618) 273-3326
Age 18+		700

More information can be found on the state’s coronavirus response website.

This article tagged under:

coronavirus vaccine illinoiscoronavirus illinoiscoronavirus vaccine
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us