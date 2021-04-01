Kane County and Will County to Open Mass Vaccination Sites in Aurora, Joliet Friday

Kane County and Will County are slated to open new mass vaccination sites in Aurora and Joliet Friday, part of four mass vaccination sites opening to all eligible Illinois residents in the Chicago area this week.

According to the governor's office, the new vaccination sites include:

Former Carson Pirie Scott, located at 970 North Lake St., Aurora in Kane County. Details here.

Former Toys R Us, located at 3128 Voyager Lane, Joliet in Will County. Details here.

Another site opened Thursday at a community based testing center, located at 102 W. Water Street in Waukegan.

Each site will offer vaccines to any eligible Illinois resident, regardless of ZIP code, the governor's office said.

A Grundy County vaccination location at Shabbona Middle School will also expand its eligibility to include any eligible state resident.

“As we continue to get more and more vaccine from the federal government, I’m proud to launch four additional state-supported large mass vaccination sites open to all eligible Illinoisans to ensure residents can receive their vaccines as efficiently and equitably as possible,” Gov. J.B. Pritzker said in a statement.

Health officials said the state made the decision to launch the sites with expanded ZIP code eligibility to "reverse early signs of a possible resurgence of COVID-19 cases."

Pritzker touted an influx of vaccine doses set to arrive in the state this week as vaccine eligibility expanded Monday to include additional essential workers.

Food and beverage workers, construction trade workers and religious leaders will be eligible, according to guidance from the Illinois Department of Public Health. On March 22, the state expanded eligibility to include higher education staff, government workers and media.

“Over 3.6 million Illinoisans have already received their first dose of vaccine. We’re projected to get nearly 1 million doses this week, and IDPH and our 97 local health departments working hard to administer these shots. However, this battle is far from over, and with new cases and hospitalizations on the rise, I encourage every resident to buckle down, wear your mask, and do your part so we can all power through to the other side of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

For a complete look at where and how you can make an appointment in Illinois or where you can receive vaccine information for your area, click here.