J&J Vaccine Could Be a ‘Game Changer.' Here's Why a Third Option Matters

Having two vaccines is good. But three is better — and it could make a major difference in getting the pandemic under control.

"It could be a total game changer," said Dr. Muriel Jean-Jacques, an assistant professor of medicine at Northwestern University.

Millions of doses of the Covid-19 vaccine developed by Johnson & Johnson will soon be available in the U.S., a much-anticipated development that could help turn the tide of the pandemic by vastly speeding the rate at which people are vaccinated.

Experts say the newly authorized vaccine could play a key role in staving off another surge of infections, particularly as the recent sharp declines in reported cases of Covid-19 appear to be leveling off and rising once again.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Read the full story at NBCNews.com.