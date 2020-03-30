Italy’s Heroes: Faces of the Front Line Against Coronavirus Fight

Their eyes are tired. Their cheekbones are rubbed raw from protective masks. They don’t smile.
Tales of grim scenes have emerged from Italian and Spanish hospitals, where the sick have sometimes been left to crowd hallways and doctors and nurses have worked beyond the point of exhaustion to respond to the coronavirus pandemic.
11 photos
1/11
Antonio Calanni/AP
Daniela Turno, 34, an ICU nurse at the Humanitas Gavazzeni Hospital in Bergamo, Italy poses for a portrait at the end of her shift, March 27, 2020. “What we are living through is like a tattoo,” said Turno. “It will remain forever.”
2/11
Luca Bruno/AP
Director of the Intensive Care unit Gabriele Tomasoni, 65, poses for a portrait at the Brescia Spedali Civic Hospital, in Brescia, Italy, March 27, 2020. “These are patients who are starving for air,” said Tomasoni. “We know these are elderly patients,” Tomasoni said at the end of his shift on Friday evening. “They need closeness. Tenderness.”
3/11
Domenico Stinellis/AP
Doctor Sebastiano Petracca, 48, head physician of the ICU at the Rome’s COVID 3 Spoke Casalpalocco Clinic poses for a portrait, March 27, 2020, during a break in his daily shift. Italy recorded its single biggest 24-hour rise in deaths on Friday, bringing the total number of its dead to 9,134. By Monday, it had climbed to 11,600.
4/11
Antonio Calanni/AP
Lucia Perolari, 24, a nurse at the Humanitas Gavazzeni Hospital in Bergamo, Italy, poses for a portrait at the end of her shift, March 27, 2020.
5/11
Antonio Calanni/AP
Martina Papponetti, 25, a nurse at the Humanitas Gavazzeni Hospital in Bergamo, Italy poses for a portrait at the end of her shift, March 27, 2020. Their eyes are tired. Their cheekbones rubbed raw from protective masks. They don’t smile. The doctors and nurses on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic in Italy are almost unrecognizable behind their masks, scrubs, gloves and hairnets – the flimsy battle armor donned at the start of each shift as their only barrier to contagion.
6/11
Domenico Stinellis/AP
Doctor Marta Catoni, 33, an immunologist at Rome’s COVID 3 Spoke Casalpalocco Clinic, poses for a portrait on March 27, 2020, during a break in her daily shift. An outbreak of COVID-19 cases in northern Italian towns catapulted Italy to the unenviable position of being the country with the second-most infections by late March.
7/11
Domenico Stinellis/AP
Claudia Accardo, who works ICU transport service at Rome’s COVID 3 Spoke Casalpalocco Clinic, poses for a portrait, Friday, March 27, 2020, during a break in her daily shift. The pandemic has ravaged hospitals from China to Italy to the United States, as front line doctors and nurses struggle to contain the onslaught of cases.
8/11
Domenico Stinellis/AP
Daniele Rondinella, 30, an ICU nurse at Rome’s COVID 3 Spoke Casalpalocco Clinic poses for a portrait on March 27, 2020, during a break in his daily shift.
9/11
Domenico Stinellis?AP
Laura Orsini, 39, an administrative worker at Rome’s COVID 3 Spoke Casalpalocco Clinic poses for a portrait, March 27, 2020, during a break in her daily shift. The intensive care doctors and nurses on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic in Italy are almost unrecognizable behind their masks, scrubs, gloves and hairnets.
10/11
Antonio Calanni/AP
Doctor Luca Tarantino, 37, an electrophysiologist at the Humanitas Gavazzeni Hospital in Bergamo, Italy poses for a portrait at the end of his shift, March 27, 2020. Italian epidemiologists say the country's number of cases were likely to be five times higher than reported.
11/11
Antonio Calanni/AP
Ana Travezano, 39, a nurse at the Humanitas Gavazzeni Hospital in Bergamo, Italy poses for a portrait at the end of her shift, March 27, 2020.