CDC ‘Looking at' Revising Guidance on Masks Outdoors

Some health experts are increasingly calling for mask restrictions to be eased for outdoor activities

Masks protect against coronavirus infection, but with more than 84 million adults in the United States fully vaccinated against COVID-19, there are growing questions about whether wearing masks outdoors is still needed.

On Thursday, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention told "TODAY" the agency is considering revising its mask guidance.

“We’ll be looking at the outdoor masking question, but also in the context of the fact that we still have people who are dying of COVID-19,” Dr. Rochelle Walensky said.

According to current CDC guidance, “masks may not be necessary when you are outside by yourself away from others, or with people who live in your household.”

