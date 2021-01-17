coronavirus illinois

Indoor Dining Allowed to Resume as Illinois' Region 2 Moves to Tier 1 Mitigations

LaSalle, Kendall and Grundy counties among those to allow indoor dining to resume

Another Illinois healthcare region has been allowed to move into Tier 1 coronavirus mitigations, as Region 2 will now allow indoor dining to resume this week.

According to state health officials, the region, home to Peoria and Bloomington, has met the metrics required to allow limited indoor dining to resume, making it the second region in the state to reach that milestone since all 11 healthcare regions were put under Tier 3 mitigations in November.

The region includes Grundy, Kendall and LaSalle counties, along with Bureau, Fulton, Henderson, Henry, Knox, Livingston, Marshall, McDonough, McLean, Mercer, Peoria, Putnam, Rock Island, Stark, Tazewell, Warren and Woodford counties.

Region 2 was allowed to move to Tier 1 as it continues to see declines in key coronavirus metrics, including positivity rates and hospitalizations. The region’s positivity rate has dropped to 7.3%, while its hospital bed availability ticked upward to 26% on Sunday. The region has seen declines in hospitalizations on each of the last nine days.

Under Tier 1 mitigations, bars and restaurants can reopen indoor dining for 25% capacity, or 25 persons per room. No table may exceed four individuals, and indoor service must be suspended if the establishment is not serving food.

Cultural institutions, casinos and hotels can be open under Phase Four rules, as can indoor gyms and fitness classes, according to authorities.

Region 5, located in southern Illinois, was allowed to move into Tier 1 mitigations on Saturday. Region 1, located in northwest Illinois, is currently under relaxed Tier 2 mitigations, while the rest of the state remains under Tier 3 mitigation rules.

