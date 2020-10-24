Indiana's Hospitalization Numbers Rise as 2,765 New Cases of Coronavirus Reported

It was another day of elevated coronavirus cases and deaths on Saturday in Indiana, as 2,765 new cases of the virus were confirmed, along with 24 additional deaths statewide.

Saturday marks the third consecutive day on which Indiana has reported more than 2,000 new cases of the virus, with Saturday’s total the second-highest in the state since the pandemic began earlier this year.

In all, 160,454 cases of the virus have been reported statewide since the pandemic began.

Indiana officials reported an additional 24 deaths over the last 24 hours, with 3,882 deaths attributed to the virus since the pandemic began. Another 236 deaths have been ruled as probable COVID-19 fatalities.

Indiana’s hospitalization rates are also on a rapid ascent, with 1,685 patients in Indiana hospitals for either COVID-19 or likely COVID-19 cases. That number is the highest the state has seen since all the way back in mid-April, when 1,698 patients were hospitalized on April 14.

Currently 22.4% of the state’s ICU beds are being used by COVID-19 patients, with 30.9% of ICU beds available statewide.

State health officials say 38,746 total tests were administered over the last 24 hours, with a total of 13,092 individuals tested.

Over the last seven days, the state has seen a 6.9% positivity rate on all tests, while 13.1% of individuals who have been tested were diagnosed with the virus.

A total of 2,681,197 tests have been administered, while 1,618,331 Indiana residents have been tested for the virus.

Several Indiana counties are dealing with massive surges in the virus, including Vermillion County in western Indiana. There, officials say that 303 new cases are being confirmed weekly per 100,000 residents, with a 15.04% positivity rate on all tests over the last seven days.

A pair of neighboring counties in southeastern Indiana are also reporting large numbers of new cases, including Dearborn County, which is reporting 226 new weekly cases per 100,000 residents and an alarming 17.03% positivity rate. Ohio County, just to the south of Dearborn, is even worse, with 476 new cases per 100,000 residents and a 28.77% positivity rate over the last week.

In southwest Indiana, Posey County is seeing a large rise in cases as well, with 338 new cases per 100,000 residents and a 15.27% seven-day positivity rate.