Indiana Surpasses 500K Coronavirus Cases With 4,028 Cases, 164 Deaths Reported Tuesday

The state of Indiana has surpassed 500,000 confirmed coronavirus cases since the pandemic began, with more than 4,000 new cases and 164 deaths reported on Tuesday.

State health officials on Tuesday reported 4,028 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total of the pandemic to 500,282.

The 164 deaths reported Tuesday lifted the statewide death toll to 7,703, according to the Indiana State Department of Health. Another 348 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients without a positive test on record, officials said.

In the last 24 hours, 31,652 new tests were performed on 8,155 patients in the state, according to officials. Since the pandemic began, Indiana has administered 5,585,093 tests to 2,613,675 individuals.

The statewide positivity rate increased to 11.8% of all tests conducted, up from 11.5% the day before. The positivity rate for individuals stayed level at 23.5%, data shows.

Hospitalizations ticked upward again Tuesday to 2,951 patients. Of the state’s ICU beds, 30.2% are currently in use by COVID-19 patients, while 13% of the state’s ventilators are in use by coronavirus patients.