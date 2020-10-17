Indiana Sets Another Single Day Record With 2,521 New Coronavirus Cases

The state of Indiana has set another single-day high in new coronavirus cases, with 2,521 new cases of the virus reported in the last 24 hours.

According to data from the Indiana State Department of Health, the new case record is the fifth such high watermark in the last nine days. The data does include approximately 100 backlogged cases, but would have set a new record regardless of whether those cases were included or not.

In all, 145,977 coronavirus cases have been confirmed statewide since the pandemic began.

Over the last 24 hours, 31 new deaths have been confirmed statewide, the highest single-day increase in fatalities since early June. A total of 3,685 deaths have been attributed to the virus during the pandemic.

In all, 34,320 new tests were administered over the last 24 hours, bringing the statewide total to 2,485,506.

The seven-day positivity rate continued its upward climb, standing at 5.9% on all tests and 10.9% on unique individuals tested, according to officials.

The surge in coronavirus cases is widespread, with several counties reporting alarming increases in cases. Fountain County, located in western Indiana, has been red-flagged by health officials due to a massive surge in cases, reporting 532 new cases per 100,000 residents, and positivity rate, currently sitting at 18.53%.

Several counties are on the verge of being red-flagged, including Kosciusko County, located in northern Indiana. That county is reporting 205 new cases per 100,000 residents, and Jackson County, located in southern Indiana, is even worse, checking in at 259 new cases per 100,000 residents in recent days.