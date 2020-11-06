Indiana Sets Another Record for Daily Coronavirus Cases as State Crosses 200K Mark

Health officials in Indiana reported the state's highest daily coronavirus case count on record for the second day in a row Friday as the state's total number of cases this pandemic crossed 200,000.

A total of 4,714 new positive cases were reported Friday morning, topping Thursday's record-breaking 4,462 cases and crossing 4,000 for only the second time during the pandemic. Friday's cases lift the statewide total to 200,823.

Another 37 deaths were reported Friday, bringing the state's death toll to 4,306.

A total of 43,366 new tests were conducted over the last 24 hours, with 15,488 residents tested, according to ISDH data. The new tests and cases increased the state’s seven-day positivity rate to 8.9% for all tests conducted, while the seven-date rate for individuals tested rose to 17.3% - an increase from the 17.1% reported one day earlier.

Hospitalization rates rose above 2,000 for the first time since early April, increasing from 1,897 Thursday to 2,001 Friday, according to state reported data. Hospitalization rates in Indiana remain on an upward trend, increasing from 963 patients on Oct. 1.