Indiana Sets Another New COVID Hospitalization Record, Reports 4,335 New Cases of Virus

Health officials in Indiana have reported an additional 4,335 cases of coronavirus on Sunday, along with 24 more deaths attributed to the virus.

According to the latest data from the Indiana State Department of Health, Sunday’s new cases bring the statewide total to 333,312 since the pandemic began earlier this year. The new cases come as the state reports 38,761 new tests administered to 14,373 residents over the last 24 hours.

In all, 5,418 Indiana residents have died amid the pandemic, according to officials, with 267 fatalities listed as “probable” COVID-19 deaths.

The state’s seven-day positivity rate on all tests conducted is currently at 10.8%, with that number slowly dropping in recent days. The positivity rate on residents tested is, as expected, much higher, sitting at 20.8% as of Sunday’s numbers announcement.

The state’s hospitalization rates continued to climb on Sunday, hitting a new record high for the pandemic, as 3,392 patients are currently hospitalized. Of those, 2,740 are confirmed as COVID-19 cases, while another 652 are exhibiting COVID-like symptoms and awaiting test results.

Currently, 43.8% of the state’s ICU beds are in use by COVID-19 patients, with just under 25% of beds currently available in the event of a surge in cases.

The main area of concern in the state continues to be a cluster of southeastern counties that are experiencing high positivity rates and infection rates. In Fayette County, 848 cases are being reported for every 100,000 residents, while nearby Ripley County is seeing 861 cases per 100,000 residents. Meanwhile, the positivity rate in Franklin County has inched upward to 18.35%, and Dearborn County is seeing a positivity rate of 17.43%.