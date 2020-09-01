Coronavirus Indiana

Indiana Sees More Coronavirus Deaths in August Than July

Indiana health officials on Tuesday added 16 more coronavirus-related deaths as state reports show more deaths of people with COVID-19 infections during August than the month before.

Indiana’s newly recorded deaths raise the state’s pandemic death toll to 3,312, including confirmed and presumed coronavirus cases, since Indiana’s first fatality was reported in mid-March, according to the Indiana State Department of Health. Most of the new deaths occurred between Thursday and Monday.

The state had at least 309 coronavirus deaths during August, up from the 287 such deaths reported during July.

News

1 hour ago

Cubs Talk Podcast: Cubs Add 5 New Players at the Trade Deadline

4 hours ago

Left-Hander Josh Osich Performs Under Pressure in Cubs Debut at Pirates

COVID-19 fatalities in Indiana remain far below the level seen earlier in the outbreak, when at least 1,041 people died during April and 917 during May.

But the death rates and COVID-19 hospitalizations have not declined significantly over the past couple months despite the decision of Gov. Eric Holcomb to impose a statewide mask mandate and continue the state’s limits on crowd sizes for restaurants, bars and public events.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Coronavirus Indiana
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us