Indiana Sees Deadliest Day of Pandemic So Far, Topping a Grim Record Set During Spring Peak

Indiana reported its deadliest day of the pandemic so far Tuesday, setting a grim record in the state as cases continue to rise.

With 63 deaths in the last 24 hours, the death toll for the state rose to 4,481. Health officials have also reported another 250 “probable” COVID-19 fatalities.

The previous one-day record for coronavirus fatalities was set on May 30, when Indiana saw 60 fatalities in a 24-hour period.

The average daily death count for the state is now the highest it has been, topping numbers seen during the pandemic's peak in late April. Currently, an average of 40 lives are lost each day to the virus in Indiana.

At the same time, Indiana saw more than 4,000 new coronavirus cases for a sixth consecutive day, as state health officials confirmed 4,879 new positive cases of the virus.

The state, which crossed the 200,000 case threshold in recent days, has now reported a total of 219,338 cases since the pandemic began, with a surge in new cases in recent weeks. Indiana is now averaging more than 4,500 cases per day, also a record-high.

With 30,729 new tests administered to 14,938 individuals over the last 24 hours, Indiana’s positivity rate has still continued to climb, with the seven-day positivity rate on all tests currently sitting at 9.9%. When calculated by the percentage of individual residents who have tested positive, that rate currently sits at 19.2% over the last seven days.

Hospitalizations in the state have continued to spike in recent weeks, hitting another record high, as 2,336 patients are currently hospitalized with coronavirus or coronavirus-like illnesses, according to the Indiana State Department of Health. Approximately 27.8% of the state’s intensive care unit beds are currently in use by coronavirus patients, while 6.5% of the state’s ventilators are in use by COVID-19 patients.