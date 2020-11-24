Indiana Sees Deadliest Day of Pandemic So Far as State Reports 103 New Fatalities

Health officials in Indiana reported 103 deaths attributed to coronavirus Tuesday, marking the state's deadliest day of the pandemic so far as another 5,702 cases were confirmed.

The 24-hour totals brought the number of confirmed cases in the state to 306,538 since the pandemic began as the death toll rose to 5,169.

The 5,702 new cases marked the second time in nearly a week that the state reported less than 6,000 new cases in one day.

A total of 37,177 tests were administered to 17,233 new individuals in the last 24 hours, according to the Indiana State Department of Health. In all, 3,976,683 tests have been administered during the pandemic on 2,107,744 residents.

The state’s rolling average 7-day positivity rate declined slightly to 11.4% Tuesday from 11.6% the day before of all tests returning positive results over the last week. The positivity rate for individual residents also dropped to 22% from 22.4% on Monday, calculated over the last seven days.

Indiana again set a record in number of hospitalizations on Tuesday, reaching 3,279 patients - a new high since the pandemic began after weeks of inclines. Of those patients, 2,688 are confirmed coronavirus cases, while 591 are exhibiting symptoms similar to the virus or have test results pending.

The state is still looking to keep up with the demand for hospital beds, with 42.2% of ICU beds currently in use by coronavirus patients in the state. Officials say 24.4% of ICU beds are still available for use, and 72.2% of the state’s ventilators are currently available.