Indiana Reports One of Its Deadliest Days of Pandemic So Far With 51 Fatalities Tuesday

Health officials in Indiana confirmed 2,062 new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, along with 51 additional deaths, marking one of the state's deadliest days since the pandemic began, according to state data.

According to data released by the Indiana State Department of Health, Tuesday's new cases bring the statewide total to 166,564 during the pandemic, with 3,958 deaths attributed to the virus.

A total of 19,583 new tests were conducted over the last 24 hours, with 8,961 residents tested, according to ISDH data. The new tests increased the state’s seven-day positivity rate to 7% for all tests conducted, while the seven-date rate for individuals tested rose to 13.4%.

Hospitalization rates rose slightly on Tuesday, increasing to 1,687 after hitting a six-month high on Saturday. Hospitalization rates in Indiana remain on an upward trend, increasing from 963 patients on Oct. 1.