Indiana Reports Nearly 600 Additional Cases of COVID-19, 17 Additional Deaths

Indiana officials are now reporting more than 11,000 total coronavirus cases in the state since the pandemic began.

According to data released Sunday, the state reported 577 new cases of the virus over the last 24 hours. The new statewide total for cases stands at 11,210, according to the State Department of Health.

The state revised Saturday’s data, with 10,626 cases of the virus reported as of April 18. The originally reported number was 10,641 cases of the virus.

Indiana officials also reported 17 additional deaths as a result of the virus, bringing the state’s death toll to 562 since the pandemic began.

COVID-19 has had a large impact on Indiana residents over the age of 50, with 19.7 percent of cases reported in residents ages 50 to 59. 16.1 percent of cases were reported in residents between the ages of 60 and 69, according to state data.

Marion County remains the hardest hit county in the state, with 3,889 cases and 192 deaths reported. Lake County has reported 1,105 cases of the virus and 45 deaths.