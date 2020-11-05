Indiana Reports Highest-Ever Daily Coronavirus Case Count, Crossing 4,000 for First Time

Health officials in Indiana reported the state's highest daily coronavirus case count on record Thursday, crossing 4,000 for the first time during the pandemic.

A total of 4,462 new positive cases were reported Thursday morning, lifting the statewide total to 196,176.

Another 45 deaths were reported Thursday, bringing the state's death toll to 4,269.

A total of 41,192 new tests were conducted over the last 24 hours, with 13,848 residents tested, according to ISDH data. The new tests and cases increased the state’s seven-day positivity rate to 8.8% for all tests conducted, while the seven-date rate for individuals tested rose to 17.1% - a jump from the 16.7% reported one day earlier.

Hospitalization rates rose to 1,948, an increase from 1,897 reported a day earlier. Hospitalization rates in Indiana remain on an upward trend, increasing from 963 patients on Oct. 1.

In the state's northwest region - which borders the Chicago area and included counties like Lake, Porter, LaPorte, Newton and Jasper - 860 new cases were reported Thursday, also a record. The area's previous daily high was set Monday at 620 cases.