Indiana Reports Highest-Ever Daily Coronavirus Case Count, Crossing 4,000 for First Time

The new tests and cases increased the state’s seven-day positivity rate to 8.8% for all tests conducted, while the seven-date rate for individuals tested rose to 17.1%

Health officials in Indiana reported the state's highest daily coronavirus case count on record Thursday, crossing 4,000 for the first time during the pandemic.

A total of 4,462 new positive cases were reported Thursday morning, lifting the statewide total to 196,176.

Another 45 deaths were reported Thursday, bringing the state's death toll to 4,269.

A total of 41,192 new tests were conducted over the last 24 hours, with 13,848 residents tested, according to ISDH data. The new tests and cases increased the state’s seven-day positivity rate to 8.8% for all tests conducted, while the seven-date rate for individuals tested rose to 17.1% - a jump from the 16.7% reported one day earlier.

Hospitalization rates rose to 1,948, an increase from 1,897 reported a day earlier. Hospitalization rates in Indiana remain on an upward trend, increasing from 963 patients on Oct. 1.

In the state's northwest region - which borders the Chicago area and included counties like Lake, Porter, LaPorte, Newton and Jasper - 860 new cases were reported Thursday, also a record. The area's previous daily high was set Monday at 620 cases.

