Indiana Reports Daily High of 2,880 New Coronavirus Cases as State Sets Testing Record

The seven-day positivity rate on all tests held steady at 6.9%, according to the Indiana State Department of Health, as the state recorded a testing record

Indiana health officials on Thursday reported a daily high of 2,880 new cases of coronavirus and 42 additional deaths related to the virus as the state set a testing record during the pandemic.

The seven-day positivity rate on all tests held steady at 6.9%, according to the Indiana State Department of Health, as the state recorded its highest number of tests in a single day, with 36,552 tests administered. The positivity rate for individuals who took tests and received positive results in the last week, however, increased from 12.7% to 12.9%.

In all, 155,246 cases of the virus have been confirmed since the pandemic began, along with 2,831 deaths.

In the last 24 hours, 13,935 individuals have been tested for the virus. More than 2.6 million tests have been administered in all, with 1,594,365 individual residents receiving tests during the pandemic.

The state says that 20.1% of its intensive care unit beds are currently in use by coronavirus patients, while 5.1% of the state’s ventilators are being used to treat those patients. Both numbers mark an increase from one day earlier.

