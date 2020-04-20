Indiana Reports More Than 500 Additional Cases of COVID-19, 7 Additional Deaths

Indiana officials are now reporting more than 11,600 total coronavirus cases in the state since the pandemic began.

According to data released Monday, the state reported roughly 500 new cases of the virus over the last 24 hours. The new statewide total for cases stands at 11,686, according to the State Department of Health.

Indiana officials also reported seven additional deaths as a result of the virus, bringing the state’s death toll to 569 since the pandemic began.

Marion County remains the hardest hit county in the state, with 4,052 cases and 192 deaths reported. Lake County has reported 1,182 cases of the virus and 47 deaths.