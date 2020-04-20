Coronavirus Indiana

Indiana Reports More Than 500 Additional Cases of COVID-19, 7 Additional Deaths

Marion County remains the hardest hit county in the state

A member of the Indiana National Guard wearing an American flag balaclava carries food to a vehicle

ELLETTSVILLE, INDIANA, UNITED STATES – APRIL 13, 2020: A member of the Indiana National Guard wearing an American flag balaclava carries food to a vehicle while supporting volunteer workers to distribute food at Pantry 279 to help those experiencing food insecurity during the COVID-19/Coronavirus stay-at-home order. Hoosiers have been ordered to only travel for essential needs.- PHOTOGRAPH BY Jeremy Hogan / Echoes Wire/ Barcroft Studios / Future Publishing (Photo credit should read Jeremy Hogan / Echoes Wire/Barcroft Media via Getty Images)

" data-ellipsis="false">

Indiana officials are now reporting more than 11,600 total coronavirus cases in the state since the pandemic began.

According to data released Monday, the state reported roughly 500 new cases of the virus over the last 24 hours. The new statewide total for cases stands at 11,686, according to the State Department of Health.

Indiana officials also reported seven additional deaths as a result of the virus, bringing the state’s death toll to 569 since the pandemic began.

Marion County remains the hardest hit county in the state, with 4,052 cases and 192 deaths reported. Lake County has reported 1,182 cases of the virus and 47 deaths.  

