Indiana Reports 971 New Cases of Coronavirus, 18 Additional Deaths

Indiana health officials reported 971 new cases of coronavirus over the last 24 hours, along with 18 additional deaths attributed to the virus.

According to data from the Indiana State Department of Health, Wednesday's new cases push the total number of coronavirus cases reported statewide to 89,359 since the pandemic began.

A total of 11,955 new individuals were tested for the virus, with more than 17,000 total test results returned to state labs over the last 24 hours. That drops the state's rolling positivity rate over the last seven days to 6.6%.

Indiana, which crossed the 3,000 deaths plateau on Saturday, is now up to 3,041 fatalities attributed to the virus.

According to health department data, 36.8% of the state’s ICU beds remain available for potential use, with 83.3% of ventilators currently available statewide.