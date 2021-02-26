Indiana Reports 963 New Coronavirus Cases, 33 Additional Deaths Friday

Health officials in Indiana reported 963 new cases of coronavirus and 33 additional deaths on Friday, as well as more than 46,000 vaccinations administered in the last 24 hours.

According to the latest data released by the Indiana State Department of Health, the new case numbers bring the state to 660,071 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began.

The newly reported deaths bring the statewide death toll to 12,098, with another 433 deaths currently classified as “probable” COVID-19 fatalities.

In the last 24 hours, a total of 40,541 tests were administered, with 6,564 of those tests conducted on new individuals, according to ISDH data. A total of 7,942,952 tests have been conducted on 3,106,426 individuals since the pandemic began, officials say.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Over the last seven days, the state has reported a 4% rolling positivity rate on all tests conducted, with an 11% positivity rate on individuals who have been tested for the virus.

As of Thursday night, 781 Indiana residents were hospitalized due to the virus, officials said. About 32.2% of ICU beds were available, with 6.9% of ICU beds in use by COVID-19 patients, and 79.8% of ventilators were available, according to ISDH.

Health officials also reported Friday that 46,741 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered in the last 24 hours. A total of 21,934 first doses and 24,807 second doses were given over that period, officials said.

In all, 963,225 Indiana residents have received a first dose of vaccine and 531,962 are fully vaccinated with both doses, officials said.

The state expanded eligibility to receive the vaccine on Tuesday to include those between the ages of 60 and 64, officials said, noting that nearly 63,000 people scheduled a vaccination appointment in the first three hours of the expanded eligibility.

Now, residents 60 and older, as well as health care workers, residents of long-term care facilities and first responders are currently eligible to be vaccinated under Indiana's vaccination plan.