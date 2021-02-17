Indiana Reports 933 New Coronavirus Cases, 20 Additional Deaths Wednesday

Health officials in Indiana reported 933 new cases of coronavirus and 20 additional deaths on Wednesday with more than 15,000 vaccine doses administered the day before though more than 70 vaccination clinics were closed due to inclement weather.

According to the latest data released by the Indiana State Department of Health, the new case numbers bring the state to 651,453 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began.

The newly reported deaths bring the statewide death toll to 11,825, with another 425 deaths currently classified as “probable” COVID-19 fatalities.

In the last 24 hours, a total of 31,140 tests were administered, with 4,679 of those tests conducted on new individuals, according to ISDH data. A total of 7,624,956 tests have been conducted on 3,062,008 individuals since the pandemic began, officials say.

Over the last seven days, the state has reported a 4.7% rolling positivity rate on all tests conducted, with a 11.7% positivity rate on individuals who have been tested for the virus.

As of Tuesday night, 955 Indiana residents were hospitalized due to the virus, officials said. About 39.9% of ICU beds were available and 79.4% of ventilators were available, according to ISDH.

Health officials also reported Wednesday that 834,478 residents have received a first dose of vaccine and 356,204 are fully vaccinated. The state administered 6,424 first doses and 8,698 second doses on Tuesday for a one-day total of 15,122 doses, according to ISDH.

More than 70 vaccine clinics were closed Tuesday due to severe weather, according to health officials. Anyone who needs to reschedule can do so by clicking the link in their last confirmation text or by calling 211.

Residents 65 and older, as well as health care workers, residents of long-term care facilities and first responders are currently eligible to be vaccinated under Indiana's vaccination plan.