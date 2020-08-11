Coronavirus Indiana

Indiana Reports 884 New Coronavirus Cases, 25 Additional Deaths Tuesday

The 25 additional deaths, a sharp increase from just three reported one day earlier, lift the statewide death toll to 2,863 attributed to the virus

Indiana health officials reported 884 new cases of coronavirus Tuesday along with 25 additional deaths associated with the virus.

According to data from the Indiana State Department of Health, the new cases over the last 24 hours bring the state's total since the pandemic began to 75,862.

The 25 additional deaths, a sharp increase from just three reported one day earlier, lift the statewide death toll to 2,863 attributed to the virus.

Local

chicago travel order 28 mins ago

Wisconsin Still on Chicago's Travel Order, but For How Long?

chicago travel order 58 mins ago

Chicago Travel Order: 3 States Removed From Quarantine List, Others Near Threshold

In all, 9,609 individuals were tested for coronavirus over the last 24 hours, increasing the 7-day positivity rate to 7.7%, up from 7.5% one day earlier, according to public health data. A total of 861,655 individuals have received tests during the pandemic, with more than 1,000,000 total tests administered.

Tuesday's numbers mark a jump from the less than 700 cases reported Monday and come amid a recent rise in the state. On Friday, Indiana set a new single-day record for new cases with 1,252.

The state plans to host four free testing sites beginning Tuesday and continuing through Saturday this week.

Locations include:

Goshen:
Team Rehabilitation
 223 Chicago Ave.

Elkhart:
Northside Gymnasium
 300 Lawrence St.

Hammond:
Oliver P. Morton High School
 6915 Grand Ave.Marion:
Grant County 4-H Fairgrounds
 1403 IN-18

This article tagged under:

Coronavirus Indiana
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us