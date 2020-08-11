Indiana Reports 884 New Coronavirus Cases, 25 Additional Deaths Tuesday

Indiana health officials reported 884 new cases of coronavirus Tuesday along with 25 additional deaths associated with the virus.

According to data from the Indiana State Department of Health, the new cases over the last 24 hours bring the state's total since the pandemic began to 75,862.

The 25 additional deaths, a sharp increase from just three reported one day earlier, lift the statewide death toll to 2,863 attributed to the virus.

In all, 9,609 individuals were tested for coronavirus over the last 24 hours, increasing the 7-day positivity rate to 7.7%, up from 7.5% one day earlier, according to public health data. A total of 861,655 individuals have received tests during the pandemic, with more than 1,000,000 total tests administered.

Tuesday's numbers mark a jump from the less than 700 cases reported Monday and come amid a recent rise in the state. On Friday, Indiana set a new single-day record for new cases with 1,252.

The state plans to host four free testing sites beginning Tuesday and continuing through Saturday this week.

Locations include:

Goshen:

Team Rehabilitation

223 Chicago Ave.

Elkhart:

Northside Gymnasium

300 Lawrence St.

Hammond:

Oliver P. Morton High School

6915 Grand Ave.Marion:

Grant County 4-H Fairgrounds

1403 IN-18