Indiana Reports 880 New Cases of Coronavirus, 6 Additional Deaths Sunday

Health officials in Indiana have confirmed an additional 880 cases of coronavirus Sunday, along with six additional deaths attributed to the virus.

According to data published by the Indiana State Department of Health, a total of 9,647 individuals were tested for coronavirus over the last 24 hours, with more than 15,000 total tests administered to those patients.

In all, 93,313 individuals in Indiana have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic began, with 3,072 total fatalities attributed to the disease. Another 219 deaths are being classified as “probable” COVID-19 fatalities.

Hospitalizations in the state have dropped a bit since hitting 991 total patients on Aug. 24. That number was the highest the state had seen since the end of May, but things are dropping a bit, as 883 patients are currently hospitalized due to the virus.

ICU bed availability is still good, with 39.2% of those beds available statewide, and 83.5% of ventilators remain available for COVID-19 patients.

The virus is continuing to increase among residents between the ages of 20-29, as that demographic is still the hardest-hit by the virus. In all, 19.5% of Indiana’s coronavirus cases have been reported among residents in that age bracket, with more than 15% of cases being reported in each of the 30-39 and 40-49 demographics.  

