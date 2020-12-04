Indiana Reports 8,003 New Coronavirus Cases, 84 Additional Deaths Friday

Indiana health officials reported 8,003 new cases of coronavirus and 84 additional deaths Friday as the state's positivity rate rose again.

The new cases are slightly lower than Thursday's number, which set a new record for the number of coronavirus cases confirmed in a single day at 8,527.

It marks only the third time the state has seen more than 8,000 cases in a single day, the first being on Nov. 14 when 8,451 new cases were confirmed.

Friday's new cases brought the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 367,329 since the pandemic began, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.

The 84 deaths brought the statewide death toll to 5,832, officials said.

A total of 61,868 tests were administered on 19,811 individuals in the last 24 hours, ISDH said. That figure brought the total number of tests conducted in the state to 4,464,492.

The state’s seven-day positivity rate on all tests conducted increased again to 11.7% on Friday, up from 11.4% the day before. The positivity rate on residents tested also jumped to 24.7%, an increase from the 23.7% Thursday.

The state’s number of hospitalizations decreased slightly again on Friday for the third day in a row, down from the record high reported Tuesday. As of Friday, a total of 3,289 people were hospitalized statewide. Of those, 2,857 are confirmed as COVID-19 cases, while another 432 are exhibiting COVID-like symptoms and awaiting test results.

Currently, 43.7% of the state’s ICU beds are in use by COVID-19 patients, with 20.5% of ICU beds currently available. About 13.7% of ventilators are in use by coronavirus patients, health officials say, with 70.3% available statewide.