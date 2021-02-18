Coronavirus Indiana

Indiana Reports 786 New Coronavirus Cases, 29 Additional Deaths Thursday

Indiana more than doubled the amount of single-day vaccinations in 24 hours from Wednesday to Thursday

Health officials in Indiana reported 786 new cases of coronavirus and 29 additional deaths on Thursday with more than 37,000 vaccine doses administered the day before.

According to the latest data released by the Indiana State Department of Health, the new case numbers bring the state to 652,210 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began.

The newly reported deaths bring the statewide death toll to 11,854, with another 427 deaths currently classified as “probable” COVID-19 fatalities.

In the last 24 hours, a total of 25,760 tests were administered, with 3,640 of those tests conducted on new individuals, according to ISDH data. A total of 7,650,673 tests have been conducted on 3,065,342 individuals since the pandemic began, officials say.

Over the last seven days, the state has reported a 4.5% rolling positivity rate on all tests conducted, with a 11.4% positivity rate on individuals who have been tested for the virus.

As of Wednesday night, 966 Indiana residents were hospitalized due to the virus, officials said. About 38% of ICU beds were available and 79% of ventilators were available, according to ISDH.

Health officials also reported Thursday that 851,321 residents have received a first dose of vaccine and 377,331 are fully vaccinated. The state administered 16,859 first doses and 21,130 second doses on Wednesday for a one-day total of 37,989 doses, according to ISDH.

Residents 65 and older, as well as health care workers, residents of long-term care facilities and first responders are currently eligible to be vaccinated under Indiana's vaccination plan.

