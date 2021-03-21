Indiana Reports 779 New Cases of Coronavirus, 21 Additional Deaths Sunday

Health officials in Indiana reported nearly 800 new coronavirus cases and 21 additional deaths on Sunday as hospitalizations continue to sit at near-record lows.

According to the latest data from the Indiana State Department of Health, there were 779 new cases confirmed in the last 24 hours in the state, bringing the new total number of cases to 677,095 since the pandemic began.

In the last 24 hours, 21 additional deaths have been reported, bringing the state to 12,536. Another 410 deaths are currently being classified as “probable” COVID-19 fatalities.

State officials say 25,276 new test results have been turned in to state laboratories in the last 24 hours, with 4,912 people being tested in that time. The seven-day positivity rate on all tests is 3.2%, while the positivity rate for individuals tested is 8.5%.

Those positivity rates are up very slightly from the near-record lows that they’ve been sitting at in recent days, according to ISDH data.

Currently, there are 592 individuals hospitalized in Indiana due to coronavirus. Approximately 3.6% of the state’s ICU beds are in use by COVID patients, while 1.3% of the state’s ventilators are in use by COVID patients.