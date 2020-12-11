Indiana Reports 7,360 New Coronavirus Cases, 71 Deaths

Health officials in Indiana on Friday reported 6,604 new cases of coronavirus and 71 deaths attributed to the virus as hospitalizations continued to slightly decrease across the state.

According to data from the Indiana State Department of Health, a total of 412,135 Indiana residents have been diagnosed with coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 6,373 residents have died after contracting the illness.

In the last 24 hours, 19,318 new individuals have been tested for the virus, with 57,640 total tests administered.

According to the ISDH, the positivity rate on all tests over the last seven days dropped to 13.7%, down from 13.9% the day before. The positivity rate among unique individuals clocked in at 26.3%, down from 26.7% Thursday.

The number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Indiana dropped slightly to 3,204 total patients hospitalized. About 21.1% of ICU beds remain available statewide, with 43.1% in use by COVID patients, officials say, while 69% of ventilators remain available.

Indiana's department of health is offering free testing from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the following locations:

Jackson County

Jackson County Testing

207 N. Pine St. Seymour, IN

Morgan County

Morgan County Testing

1749 Hospital Dr. Martinsville, IN

Wabash County

Friends Church

3563 S. IN-13 Wabash, IN

Gov. Eric Holcomb said that hospitals were being directed to postpone all non-urgent in-patient surgeries beginning Dec. 16 through Jan. 3.